FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person was flown to CAMC after an accident in Fayette County on Tuesday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies responded to a rollover accident on Scarbro Rd. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s department says they aren’t releasing the driver’s name because they do not know the extent of their injuries at this time.

Scarbro Rd. was closed for a short time, but it is now back open.