UPDATE (5:04 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022): 600 people in South Charleston are without power after a driver hit a power pole near the Riverwalk Plaza in South Charleston, according to AEP.

The AEP website says the estimated restoration time is around 10 p.m.

Metro 911 officials say customers from the Riverwalk Plaza area to Thomas Memorial Hospital are without power.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A driver has hit a power pole near the Riverwalk Plaza in South Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say this came in just before 4 p.m.

They say AEP has been notified and is on the way.

The South Charleston Police Department, The South Charleston Fire Department and medics are on the scene.