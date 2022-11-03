One person has died after a crash on I-77 in Kanawha County (Photo Credit: Rich West, WOWK)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash on I-77/I-64 Tuesday, Nov. 1.

West Virginia State Police say the driver, identified as Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle was taking the exit from the interstate at mile-marker 96 when his truck struck the metal divider. The truck then overturned onto the drivers side and came to a stop against the guardrail before catching fire, troopers say.

According to WVSP, bystanders were able to remove Hailey from the vehicle, but troopers say he died of his injuries on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, WVSP says.