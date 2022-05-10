UPDATE (10:31 a.m. on May 10, 2022): Metro 911 says the driver of the flatbed truck was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. He has nonlife-threatening injuries.

Both dispatch and Sissonville Fire Department say Martins Branch Road (WV 622) near Black Jack Road will be closed for several hours.

UPDATE (10:07 a.m. on May 10, 2022): Sissonville Fire Department says Martins Branch Road (WV 622) near Black Jack Road will be closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer crash. The department recommends drivers find an alternate route during this time.

(WOWK 13 News photo/Reporter Erin Noon)

(Photo courtesy of Sissonville Fire Department)

UPDATE (9:39 a.m. on May 10, 2022): Metro 911 reports Martins Branch Road (State Route 622) in the Sissonville area is closed due to a crash involving a driver in a flatbed tractor-trailer that flipped over a hillside.

Dispatch also confirmed the driver of the truck has been transported for medical treatment.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash in which a driver in a flatbed tractor-trailer has gone over the hillside at Martins Branch Road and Gatha Lane in Sissonville.

The truck is on its top and is loaded with lumber, according to dispatch.

Metro did not confirm any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.