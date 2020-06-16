Charleston, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges after a vehicle crashed into a townhouse in Charleston.
The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, June 12, at a home in the 1800 block of Washington Street West. Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash.
According to the Charleston Police Department, David Nathaniel Evens was driving the vehicle when it crashed into a home. Evens is charged with Driving Under the Influence causing injury X3, Driving Revoked for DUI and reckless driving. The passenger, who police identified as Darian Olivarri and the owner of the vehicle, is charged with Permitting DUI, permitting an unlicensed operator, and simple possession of marijuana.
Both Evens and Olivarri, as well as two occupants of the home, were taken to the hospital for injuries.
The Charleston Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the case.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Driver, passenger face charges after car crashes into Charleston home
- Best Virginia earns spot in TBT, draws opening matchup against in-state rival Herd That
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 42,010 cases, 2,597 deaths reported
- Entire high school baseball team kneels during national anthem
- Six taken to hospital after Kanawha County crash
- Video: 92-year-old shoved to ground by stranger
- Local EMS receives new tool in the COVID-19 fight
- President Trump signs Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order
- WVU to require face coverings in fall semester
- Guest attempting ‘baseball-style slide’ cracks glass on suspension bridge