IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – Police in Ironton are looking for a man who crashed into a building, ditched his car, and took off running.

According to the Ironton Police Department (IPD), the incident happened Thursday night just before 8:30 p.m. at the Ironton Hills Shopping Plaza.

Detective Captain Brian Pauley tells 13 News that the driver of a white Kia lost control of his car and went through the H&R Block building.



Crews work to repair the damage on the H&R Block location. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The driver then hit a garbage can while backing out of the building, then hit a phone and fire hydrant. That’s when he jumped out of his car and took off running.

People were working in the building at the time, but no one was injured.

Capt. Pauley says IPD plans to step-up enforcement in that particular parking lot because there are complaints of people drag racing and driving erratically.

Pauley also says they have a possible suspect and they are working to track them down at this time. No further information has been released yet.