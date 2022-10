JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-77 Monday morning.

Jackson County dispatchers say that a box truck crashed near the 141 mile-marker on I-77 northbound. The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

One lane of I-77N is closed. There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.