PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Many drivers in the Liberty area say they are getting frustrated and feel unsafe as they make their way across a portion of Route 34.

Residents in the Liberty tell 13 News Route 34 just past Liberty Church has been a problem for a while, saying it just continues to get worse.

The road has now been reduced to one lane and is quite the bumpy ride for drivers.

“Say your prayers,” said Pam and Sherry Withrow. “You have to just creep across because its going down everyday.”

The West Virginia Department of Highways says they are continuing to assess the road.

“One lane of traffic is being maintained through the area while a permanent repair is developed,” said Jennifer Dooley, a West Virginia Department of Highways Spokeswoman. “That permanent repair is planned within 60 days.”

Putnam County Schools said the road is too hazardous for their school buses to cross.

“It’s getting worse fast,” said the Withrows. “I got a call this morning that we will have to pick up our grandson down at the Liberty store because the buses will not run this anymore because its hazardous.”

Local drivers say they want this road fixed as soon as possible as they are worried it will just continue to deteriorate.

“We just want them fixed. Just want them to be safe and to be able to have our school kids come out through here on the bus,” said the Withrows.