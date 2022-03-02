KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Americans have been keeping their eye on gas prices as leaders warned we’d see a spike as the Russian-Ukraine crisis continues. This week, drivers are starting to see that jump.

AAA experts are predicting that the national average will top $4 per gallon as early as St. Patrick’s Day. In the past week, the national average for a gallon of gas rose to $3.61.That’s 8 cents more than a week ago. Today’s national average is 25 cents more than a month ago and 89 cents higher than a year ago, and here in West Virginia, prices are up 14 cents in just the past month.

“I bought that car in 2020 and it cost me $27 to fill up now it’s costing me almost $50. So almost double,” says Scott Compton, a Kanawha County resident.

“Well about 3 or 4 weeks ago it takes about $25 to $30. Yesterday it was $60. So it’s taking like 60 to 75 dollars to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gas,” said David Walker who also lives in Kanawha County.

Currently, Ohio’s average at the pump is at $3.33, and Kentucky is the lowest in the Tri-State at $3.25.

To put all of this in perspective, the last time the national average rose to the $4 mark was July of 2008. This time last year the national average was around $2.70.