Driving into Easter Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – The parking lot of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Charleston was packed with cars this Sunday morning.

Families, all gathering together in a creative way to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Pastor Jaime Strickler and his team came up with the idea to hold a drive-in church service. That way, their congregation could still be together on this holy day; but in a safe way.

“We’ve been doing online bible studies and services, and we will continue to do that. But with Easter, we all wanted to be together at the church, in the safest way possible of course,” said Pastor Strickler. “So, the sound may have not worked as well, and it may not have been the same as church, but we’re together on Easter. And that’s what’s important.”

Some sitting in cars. Some sitting on the lawn in chairs. All, maintaining that six foot distance.

“I was amazed at the turnout,” said Pastor Strickler. “The parking lot was full, and people seem to be abiding by what the Governor has asked. We stayed in our cars, and stayed away from folks not in our immediate household; but yeah! it was a wonderful turnout!”

Charleston families, finding ways to still celebrate and have some joy, while we all continue to self-isolate.

“It brings hope. You know, Christ is described as the light of the world. So for this dark situation, to bring a little light and the gospel, I think is encouraging and it just feels fantastic,” said Pastor Strickler.