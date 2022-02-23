CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many local communities are bracing for the possibility of high water over the coming days as mother nature is expected to bring us several inches of rain. With that comes the possibility of water over the roads.

Driving through high water could put your life and your vehicle at risk.

“There’s a lot of really bad stuff that can happen when you get your car in water, especially if that water gets real deep,” said Todd Judy, owner of Todd Judy Ford.

The decision to risk driving through high water can cause long-term problems with your vehicle.

“It can cause a lot of damage to all kinds of electronic components. Most cars nowadays have dozens of computers and so you need those to operate that car,” he said.

Repairs could come with a high price tag.

“If you had an electric component that went out and it was something as simple as a small sensor you might be lucky and only have a few hundred dollars worth of repairs,” Judy said. “But if you start replacing control modules or some of your more complicated systems, especially if one failure causes multiple failures, it could easily get into the thousands of dollars in damage.”

If the water gets in places it shouldn’t be, it could cause more immediate problems.

“You’ve got an air filter that is bringing in air at any given time so that your car can function. If you get in deep enough water and it starts sucking water in, it can go straight into the motor and blow your motor and then you’ve got real big problems,” Judy said.

Damage to your car is not the worst-case scenario.

Even in what seems like just a small amount of water, you could be risking your life. Kanawha County Emergency Management Director CW Sigman says it takes just a foot of rushing water to carry away most cars and just two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

“You don’t know what is underneath that water. Is the road cracked? Are you running off the road? Also, understand that the water is not clean water. It is sewer water and it is bad for your car and bad for you if you have to get out in it,” Sigman explained.

If you do have to get out of your car he said it is important to realize that a mere six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult.

According to the National Weather Service, more than half of the deaths from flooding each year occur in vehicles.

To learn more about the dangers of driving through high water, click here.