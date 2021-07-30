Drug Dropoff Days planned for safe prescription disposal

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. A government report says prices for prescription drugs edged down 1% last year, driven by declines for generics and slow growth for brand-name medications. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ohioans who need to dispose of their unused medication safely will have a way to do so in some Ohio counties this weekend.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is teaming up with Kroger, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and, locally, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for Drug Dropoff Days. The events are set for multiple locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Yost says the dropoff events are a safe way to ensure prescription drugs “don’t end up in the wrong hands” and are disposed of properly.

Scioto County drop off locations include:

Kroger, 811 Gay St., Portsmouth, OH 45662

Kroger, 9101 Ohio River Rd., Wheelersburg, OH 45694

Other locations in the state include:

Kroger 4656 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026

Fayette County Jail, 1500 Robinson Rd. SE, Washington Court House, OH 43160

Kroger, 548 Clinton Ave., Washington Court House, OH 43160

Kroger, 55 W Schrock Rd., Westerville, OH 43081