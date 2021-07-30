Drug Dropoff Days planned for safe prescription disposal

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ohioans who need to dispose of their unused medication safely will have a way to do so in some Ohio counties this weekend.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is teaming up with Kroger, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and, locally, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for Drug Dropoff Days. The events are set for multiple locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.
Yost says the dropoff events are a safe way to ensure prescription drugs “don’t end up in the wrong hands” and are disposed of properly.
Scioto County drop off locations include:
- Kroger, 811 Gay St., Portsmouth, OH 45662
- Kroger, 9101 Ohio River Rd., Wheelersburg, OH 45694
Other locations in the state include:
- Kroger 4656 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026
- Fayette County Jail, 1500 Robinson Rd. SE, Washington Court House, OH 43160
- Kroger, 548 Clinton Ave., Washington Court House, OH 43160
- Kroger, 55 W Schrock Rd., Westerville, OH 43081
