Drug prevention program for teens goes virtual

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A drug prevention project for high school students is now available online. The virtual program called “Too Good for Drugs” launched earlier this month.

“It was very alarming from our focus groups that kids don’t see it as an issue or a problem,” said Wendy Lewis, program director for Dimensions of Prevention.

The Partnership of African American Churches in Charleston surveyed 136 young people ages 13 to 24. They found 30% of those asked were using marijuana on a regular basis. Also, 30% reported drinking alcohol on most days. Using that information they put together a plan to reduce substance abuse and prevent it before it starts.

“We wanted to bring about an awareness as to some of the things that can happen,” Lewis said.

But COVID-19 forced a change of plans.

“In the fall we had gone into the schools based on the data and we were presenting the program there,” Lewis said. “Once the pandemic took place we had to restructure and present it in a way that was more safe and actually more effective.”

In July they launched the “Too Good for Drugs” program online. The 14 week course provides high school students with the information they need to stay on the right track.

When they complete all aspects of the program they will get a gift card.

If high school students want to participate in the program they just have to get a login and password. You can obtain that by emailing Kristina.Moore@paac2.org.

