Drug Take Back Day is about more than just drug disposal

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Saturday was Drug Take Back Day, a day on which people can safely get rid of any old or unused prescription medications, and several organizations in the Tri-State are taking part.

More than 100 different drop-off locations were available for people to dispose of unwanted or expired drugs.

Courtesy: DEA

However, organizers say this event is more than just the disposal of prescriptions. It’s about teaching people about medication safety. One of the places where people could drop of their drugs was the West Virginia Drug and Intervention Institute on Capitol Street in Charleston.

The president of the organization says Drug Take Back Day sends a big message.

“It’s not just about disposing,” said Dr. Susan Bissett. “It’s about storing properly. It’s about teaching children from a young age. It’s about being prepared to respond to an accident or an overdose if it does happen.”

Many law enforcement agencies will also be participating in helping with the disposal of the drugs.. Something that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey addressed today.

“We’ve tried to coordinate with a lot of law enforcement because the more we can collect from grandma’s medicine chest than we eliminate some of the potential for abuse,” said Morrisey.

And Dr. Bissett adds that statistics show that this day can be vital for preventing long term problems.

“A lot of individuals who are actively using heroin or illicit drugs actually started with a prescription. We also know that 9 out of 10 childhood poisonings happen in the home,” said Bissett.

It’s a simple message that could potentially save lives.

