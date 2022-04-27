HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington-area residents can dispose of expired, unused or unwanted medications during National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. Disposal locations will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fourth Avenue Walgreens in Huntington and Drug Emporium at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.

The service is free and anonymous; no questions asked. Sites will not accept personal care items, needles or sharps, liquid injections, illegal drugs, thermometers and other mercury items, hydrogen peroxide or inhalers.

The take-backs will be hosted by the Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP) in collaboration with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and Marshall University School of Pharmacy. PEP is an initiative of the Marshall University Research Corporation.

For more information on the take-back events, visit the Drug Enforcement Agency’s website or call PEP director Angela Saunders at (304) 552-3528.