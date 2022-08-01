HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, Drum Corps Day, formally known as Drums Across the Tri-State, started with six Drum Corps units from across the country performing at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

The event started at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins is a big fan and has been out on the field talking to people with the Drum Corps you will see tonight. He will be announcing the event, while also keeping us informed about the weather.

For those who do not know what Drum Corps International (DCI) is, a conductor for the Phantom Regiment, Geneva Le, says it is, “like marching band on steroids.”

Drum Corps shows stretch back to the 1980s in the Huntington area and this is the 50th anniversary of DCI itself.

Tickets begin at $20. There is a chance for showers and storms, but every effort will be made to put on the full show.

Drum Corps groups from across the country will be performing in the competition. This includes the Blue Knights of Denver, Colorado; the Colts of Dubuque, Iowa; Gold of San Diego, California; the Legends of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Pacific Crest of the city of Industry and Diamond Bar, California; and Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Illinois.