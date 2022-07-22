HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drum Corps from around the country will be battling it out in Huntington in the latest Drum Corps International (DCI) competition.

The event, DCI Huntington, is being hosted by the Marshall University School of Music and will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Tickets to attend the event range from $20 to $40 and can be purchased on the DCI Huntington web page.

“This is great for Marshall because it brings some of the best marching arts performers to our area for everyone in the Tri-State area to see,” said Chris Schletter, director of bands for Marshall. “We have a great venue, a great town, in a great location.”

Drum Corps groups from across the country will be performing in the competition. This includes the Blue Knights of Denver, Colorado; the Colts of Dubuque, Iowa; Gold of San Diego, California; the Legends of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Pacific Crest of the city of Industry and Diamond Bar, California; and Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Illinois.

“These groups inspire many high school marching band programs, and this area is no exception,” said Schletter. “Bringing the music students to our stadium simply puts us on the map with another outstanding event for everyone to experience. And when they see that Marshall and the Marching Thunder are bringing this kind of event to our university, it makes us look that much more enticing as a higher education option. This also brings people from all over the Tri-State area to Huntington and will be financial boom for the evening.”

An exhibition band including members of the university’s own Marching Thunder will kick off DCI Huntington at 7:30 p.m.