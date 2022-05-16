MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Mason County on Thursday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The checkpoint will be outside Point Pleasant on State Route 2 near the intersection of old Route 35. An alternate checkpoint has been designated on State Route 35 near Lock 11 Road outside Point Pleasant.

State Police will focus on drivers under the influence, but will also look out for people driving recklessly, speeding or not wearing seatbelts.

WVSP asks the public to call the State Police system (*77) to report drunk driving, reckless driving, stranded vehicles and criminal violations. Callers should dial *77 on a hands-free mobile device or pull over to use their cell phone. This will connect callers to the nearest State Police Detachment.

For more information on this checkpoint, contact Sgt. L.T. Goldie, Jr. at WVSP’s Winfield Detachment by calling (304) 586-2000.