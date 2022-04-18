RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, April 28, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. The checkpoint will be on State Route 21 in front of Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley.

An alternate checkpoint site has been planned along Ripley Road in front of the State Police detachment outside Ripley.

State Police will focus on drunk drivers, but will also look out for people driving recklessly, speeding or not wearing seatbelts.

WVSP asks the public to call the State Police system (*77) to report drunk driving, reckless driving, stranded vehicles and criminal violations.

Callers should dial *77 on a hands-free mobile device or pull over to use their cell phone. This will connect callers to the nearest State Police Detachment.

For more information, contact Sgt. L.T. Goldie, Jr. at WVSP’s Winfield Detachment by calling (304)-586-2000.