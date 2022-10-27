CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation.

CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side.

Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer were posted on CPD’s Facebook page.

Courtesy: Charleston PD

Anyone with information about the incident should call CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480 or Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111.