NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A roadway in Nitro will be closed for the next few hours after a dump truck overturned this morning.

According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just after 10 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Sept. 29, on Blake Road near Ridenour Lake when a dump truck hauling gravel went over an embankment.

Authorities say no one was injured, but the road will be closed while crew haul the truck back up the embankment and clean up the scene.