BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line.

Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, near the 181 mile-marker of I-64. According to dispatchers, a dump truck spilled diesel fuel due to the crash.

Both eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.