Dunbar community learns first responder techniques

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Dunbar Community Emergency Response Team held a disaster simulation training exercise to teach citizens how to prepare for and respond to emergencies and natural disasters.

This is the first CERT the city of Dunbar has held for citizens. In the event of a disaster, this will increase emergency assistance in the community.

“The Chief [of Police] has been real eager to get the community involved and get citizens involved to help be more self-reliant and self-sufficient in case of an emergency”, said Lt. Chad Shafer of Dunbar Police Department.

Some of the activities included fire suppression, collapsed building search and rescue, medical first aid, and more.

According to Dunbar police, members of the program will essentially be the first responders to the scene. Since they are citizens of Dunbar, they are more familiar with their surroundings.

“It’s members of the community. Everybody knows their neighbors. They’ll know if their neighbor to the left or right is elderly, or if they’re out of town, whatever the case may be.

Saturday night was the final test of the seven-week program. If they pass, members will be able to add any additional service first responders may need in emergency situations.

For in-depth information on the CERT program, a nationwide program sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), visit their website.

