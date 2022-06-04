DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)–The chief of the Dunbar Fire Department retired on Friday, calling his last day on the job a combination of “excitement, happiness and a little sadness too.”

Chris Thornhill led the department for the past five years but has been a firefighter since 1997.

“I’m proud to have been part of this great group of firefighters and thankful for the memories that will last a lifetime,” he said in a letter posted to the department’s Facebook page. “I’m super excited to be retiring but I will greatly miss the firehouse.”

Thornhill said a new chief would be named soon.