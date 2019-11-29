Dunbar hosts 71st Annual Commode Bowl

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – What does one West Virginia city have that is bigger than the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NFL football and possibly even turkey with all the trimmings? The 71st Annual Commode Bowl.

Many people, such as mother-daughter duo Melanie Tolbert and Danielle Shrewsbury, say the event plays a big part in their family traditions.

“My mother was a Commode Bowl Queen, I’m a Commode Bowl Queen, My daughter was a Commode Bowl Queen,” Tolbert says.

“And, my daughter was a Commode Bowl Queen… it’s a family tradition,” Shrewsbury says.

The game, played between the Hillside Rams and the River Rats, gives the community a chance to come together. Dave Wallace of the Hillside Rams, says his family has been taking part in the event for many years.

“My son has been in it for 13 years ever since he turned 18 years he couldn’t wait to get out here and play. He was raised out here on Thanksgiving Day ever since he was born,” Wallace says.

The Commode Bowl has a long history of combining two staples of the Thanksgiving Holiday – family traditions and football. Many locals, such as Dashaun Watkins of the River Rats, say they grew up waiting to be old enough to play in the game.

“Ever since I was of age to be able to play, I started playing. That’s why I love it so much. It’s on Thanksgiving Day, I love football,” says Watkins.

His teammate, Ricky Dunham, says, “All your friends come out and your family. It’s good for the community.”

The community hopes to continue to keep this tradition alive and thriving by getting the area youth interested in the event. Drew Mounts of the River Rats says he has been playing in the game for many years and hopes to see it continue with future generations.

“This is my twenty-ninth year, love this game, love football. That is why I do this. We have been winning the past few years and I would like to keep it that way,” Mounts says. “I know it has been going on seventy-one years and there is a lot of people out here that are older than me that have been doing it, and they are getting ready to stop. And we are just trying to keep it going so we can keep that tradition going. Try to keep it going man that’s why I’m spreading it to the younger blood to try to keep it going.”

