UPDATE (3:51 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022): A Dunbar man pleaded guilty to solicitation of a minor via computer on Monday.

The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office says that Mark Alan Armstead’s post-conviction bond was revoked and that he was taken to South Central Regional Jail.

Below is the original article, which was published Aug. 11, 2020:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested after the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with other local agencies to stop individuals who agreed to meet teenagers for sexual acts.

Mark Alan Armstead, 59, of Dunbar, WV, was arrested for allegedly soliciting and traveling to engage in sex with a minor after investigators caught him trying to lure a 13-year-old male to meet him to engage in sex acts.

Jonathan Vazquez-Gonzales, 35, of Nitro, WV was arrested for allegedly soliciting and traveling to engage in sex with a minor after investigators caught him trying to lure a 14-year-old female to meet him to engage in sex acts.

Both are charged with felonies which carry sentences of five to 30 years in prison and up to $25,000 fines.

An investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected against others.

The investigations were conducted by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police: Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.