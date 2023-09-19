PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Dunbar police officer is being charged with domestic battery and has been placed on unpaid leave after an alleged domestic violence incident in Putnam County Sunday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Burdette II, of Hurricane, was verbally fighting with a family member. The complaint said Burdette was screaming at them and calling them names.

After this, the complaint said Burdette pushed the victim down onto the floor, causing their elbows to swell and bruise. When the victim got back up, the complaint said Burdette hit them in the face, causing them to get a black eye.

Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley told 13 News that Burdette has been with the department for two years. Oxley said when he found out about Burdette being charged, he was placed on unpaid leave and stripped of all police powers.

Chief Oxley said they are cooperating with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Burdette is being charged with domestic battery. If convicted, he could spend up to one year behind bars and be fined $500, the complaint said.