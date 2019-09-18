Dunbar residents voice concerns in public forum

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – After weeks of build-up, the Dunbar community met in front of city officials and lawmakers Tuesday to address concerns in the city.

The forum was aimed at making changes in the community. Specifically strengthening vagrancy laws, as well as dealing with homelessness and trespassing within Dunbar.

One woman in particular who showed her support at the meeting was Sharon Pearson. She has been a Dunbar resident for 66 years. However, she says the past 2 years have been a downhill spiral.

“I wanna stay in Dunbar my whole life. I want to see it improve and get back to the way it once was”, says Pearson.

City officials and lawmakers listened to residents and took their concerns into consideration. Dunbar Mayor Bill Cunningham also proposed that delegates put money into treatment for those addicted to opioid prescription use. He believes addicts, homeless or not, should be required to have 1-year mandatory treatment.

Those that attended the meeting say they believe it was productive and hope the city can come together to voice any more issues they have in the future.