KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The DuPont Middle School Chorus is bringing musical theatre back after being unable to produce a show in 2021. The chorus will perform “The Wizard of Oz” on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.

35 students will bring the classic tale to life with sets, costumes, lighting and songs.

Chorus director David Patrick said “The Wizard of Oz” is the fifth musical at DPMS.

“We are so excited to bring musical theatre back to our school community,” Patrick said. “We thought ‘The Wizard of Oz’ was the perfect choice because it is such a classic, familiar story that everyone knows and it offers flexibility in casting.”

While Patrick and his students are excited to entertain their audience, the musical also provides a benefit to performers. Students can have fun, learn, and grow in theatre.

“I auditioned for the musical because I love acting and performing on stage—they’re my passions,” said a DPMS eighth-grader. “Rehearsals have been a lot of fun. Even though it’s been a lot of work, it’s what I love to do and it lets me spend time with my friends.”

“I auditioned for the musical because I had a lot of fun being in ‘High School Musical’ in sixth grade and I wanted a bigger part this year,” another eighth-grade student said. “I like playing the Scarecrow because I get to act kind of wild and animated like a cartoon character.”

General admission tickets for “The Wizard of Oz” are $5 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.