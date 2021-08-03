Duval elementary and middle school students to start classes at Board of Education

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Hundreds of students at a Lincoln County School will have to re-locate before the start of school.

Students at Duval Elementary and Middle School will start the school year at the Lincoln County Board of Education office after a report suggested closing parts of their school. “We are repurposing 14 rooms here at the board office which will house the middle school students,” said Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools, Jeff Kelley.

The district says it received a report from CAS Structural Engineering in July recommending closing additional parts of the Duval PK-8 school building. As a result of the report, the district decided to close the building while it reviews the report and makes necessary adjustments.

However Kelley adds, he doesn’t see children returning to the building. “I don’t think there’s a scenario where we go back in that building. We’ve already begun the process for developing a plan for requesting money from the school building authority for a new facility.”

But for now, students will attend classes at the Board of Education, and transportation shouldn’t be an issue. “Our transportation folks actually think it may alleviate some of our bussing issues,” says Kelley.

Kelley adds that navigating schools for these children the past year has already been tough, but getting back to school is their number one priority. “What I think that we’ve seen across the board is a great deal of resiliency, among kids and adults, staff members and I don’t think this is going to be any different.”

Lincoln County Schools are scheduled to start classes on August 18.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.