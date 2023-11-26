KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A high-speed pursuit with Kanawha County deputies ended in a crash early Sunday morning in Clay County.

The pursuit began in Clendenin off of Elk River Road and Jordan Creek.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle ran from deputies at high speeds after failing to pull over during a traffic stop.

Deputies said the driver drove recklessly and eventually crashed at Blue Knob and Elk Hurst drive in Clay County around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. The driver fled the scene after the crash. Deputies said three juveniles were also in the car, and no one was injured.

No arrests have been made at this time. This pursuit is under investigation.

