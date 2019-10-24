Early morning house fire at the scene of deadly shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A home where a man was fatally shot Wednesday, October 23, 2019, was set on fire early Thursday morning.

Police say the series of incidents began Wednesday when Cabell County 911 received a call around 6 p.m. from a woman stating that a man was trying to enter her residence with a gun.

When Huntington Police officers arrived, they found Christopher Johnson, 31, of Michigan, with a gunshot wound. Johnson was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

The resident, Alicia Freeman, 40, also from Michigan, told investigators that Johnson came to the residence with a gun and demanded money. Several children and Freeman’s boyfriend were in the residence when Johnson arrived.

According to Freeman and other witnesses, Johnson pointed the gun at several people, threatened them, and attempted to shoot Freeman’s boyfriend. Witnesses say the gun malfunctioned and a fight ensued. During the altercation, Freeman said Johnson began fighting with one of her children. Freeman said she was able to grab the gun and shoot Johnson while he was attacking her child.

At approximately 4 a.m. Thursday, the Huntington Fire Department responded to the same location for a structure fire. Fire officials say the back door had been forced open, and the home had been set on fire. It was unoccupied at the time of the blaze. The fire is under investigation as arson.

Police say no one has been charged at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.

