Early morning shooting sends man to hospital

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police say one man has been taken to a local hospital after an early morning shooting. It happened around 2 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 on the 1800 block of 8th Avenue.

Police say the shooting was due to a domestic dispute. Police were trying to get anyone inside the home to come outside around 3 a.m. to make sure nobody was hurt.

The victim is not being cooperative at this time and no suspect is in custody, according to police.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

More Stories