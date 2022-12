DRY BRANCH, WV (WOWK) — East Bank Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to an early Saturday morning structure fire in Dry Branch.

The fire happened in the 1900 block of Cabin Creek Road shortly after midnight, according to Metro 911.

East Bank VFD says upon arrival, the scene was a working fire and that the building was “on the ground.”

(Credit: East Bank VFD)

Cabin Creek VFD and Chesapeake VFD also responded.