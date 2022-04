SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on scene investigating a fire that they recently put out in the 5000 block of Kingswood Drive in South Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 5:05 a.m.

They say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

South Charleston FD, Dunbar FD and Kanawha County Ambulance all responded to the fire.