Early voting underway for special election in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Early voting for a special election in Cabell County surrounding a new school bond starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Voters can head to either the Cabell County Courthouse or to the Milton City Building through Aug. 19, 2020, except for Sundays.

Residents will be voting on an $87.5 million dollar bond which, if passed, will address several projects over the next decade. Among those projects is the possible expansion or relocation of the Cabell County Career Technology Center, as well as extensive renovations for other schools, and even new buildings.

Public input was heard before the measure was put on the ballot. The measure is endorsed by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Officials with Cabell County say interest rates are really low due to the pandemic, and they hope to secure an interest rate close to 2%

If you want to wait until the day of the election, that takes place on August 22, 2020.

