CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Students in our area got the chance to learn about the environment at the Clay Center Wednesday afternoon.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection held its annual Earth Day celebration that featured about 15 different exhibits – including federal, state and local agencies as well as environmental groups. The DEP says they wanted to host a big celebration this year because they missed the 50th anniversary of earth day last year.

“We take the opportunity of Earth Day to teach them about our environment and what it is to preserve our natural resources and if we don’t take care of the Earth then they’re not going to have a place to grow up and future generations,” says Annette Hoskins, the Youth Environmental Program Director for the DEP.

Hoskins says that by using interactive displays, it gets the whole family involved, “They go home and they tell their parents and so ya know it gets the parents involved and then they start looking, ya know, someone talked to me about recycling, what’s recycling exactly? And it gets the whole family involved so.”

There were about 300 students who attended the event.