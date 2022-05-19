CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A student is in the hospital after an adverse reaction to a vape that was brought to East Carter High School on Thursday.

A release from Carter County Schools says that the student is being treated for non-life-threatening symptoms at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

They say that school officials and law enforcement are investigating the incident. Students are being asked to stay in their classrooms.

“The safety of our students is of the upmost [sic] importance across the district. We ask that parents and guardians discuss the dangers of vaping with their children,” Carter County Shools said in a statement.