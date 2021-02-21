Eastbound I-64 to be closed in Kenova area for tree removal Monday morning

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — If you plan on driving in Interstate-64 tomorrow morning, you may want to take an alternate route.

According to the Kenova Police Department, a section of I-64’s eastbound lanes in the Kenova area, around Exit 1, will be closed Monday, Feb. 22, to allow a large helicopter to cut down numerous trees in the effort to restore power and prevent future outages.

Officials say as part of the restoration effort, a large helicopter will be brought in to assist with the cutting and removal of some of these trees.

The helicopter is scheduled to land between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will land at the old Kenova Elementary School property to refuel and then make its way to I-64 around Oak and Poplar Streets and 14th and 15th Streets.

The work on the eastbound lane will begin between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Traffic will be closed off for around 30 minutes while trees will be removed.

Officials say if everything goes as planned, the interstate should reopen within the hour.

Any drivers who need the eastbound lanes of I-64 tomorrow morning should expect long delays and prepare for an extended closure.