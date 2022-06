KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a trailer fire in Shrewsbury early Tuesday morning, leaving traffic delays in the area.

According to dispatchers, the Eastbound lane in the 3200 block of East Dupont Ave or Route 60 in Shrewsbury is shut down as crews work to contain the fire.

There is no word on injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene.