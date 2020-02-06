Eastbound lanes of I-64 closed on Nitro-St. Albans bridge due to emergency repairs

UPDATE: February 6, 2020, 1:15 p.m.: The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the WV Division of Highways has closed the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the bridge between St. Albans and Nitro due to a failing expansion joint on the bridge. Crews are assessing the damage and planning for repairs.

The closure is expected to be in effect until at least tomorrow morning.

Traffic is being detoured onto US Route 60. All traffic not already on US-60 will be detoured at Exit 44 at St. Albans.

DOH crews say they will be monitoring the traffic along the detours and will provide the necessary services to keep traffic moving.

DOH officials advise that westbound traffic may also be affected with slow-downs as the detoured traffic makes its way through the system. Drivers traveling on I-64 West are asked to slow down and be alert.

Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of I-64 are closed on the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge between Nitro and St. Albans for emergency repairs. The WVDOT says drivers should avoid the area and use detours.

According to West Virginia 511, drivers can use Route 60 as a detour and should expect significant delays.

HEADS UP DRIVERS: I-64 EB is closed on the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge (Nitro/St. Albans) for emergency repairs. Avoid the area and use detours. Follow @WV511 for updates! https://t.co/5syw0PZRWY — WVDOT (@WVDOT) February 6, 2020 Tweet from the WVDOT

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

