Eastbrook Center of Charleston confirms COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The first COVID-19 related death at Eastbrook Center of Charleston was announced today. Nine other patients in the center have tested positive for COVID-19.



Larry Pack, CEO of Stonerise Healthcare, says they are saddened to “learn of the passing of one of our Eastbrook Center patients.”

“We consider all of our patients to be part of our family and we offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to the patient’s loved ones,” he says. “During this difficult time, we depend on our Christian values, which are critical to our mission as healthcare providers to serve others through love.”



According to a statement sent to 13 News, Eastbrook Center continues to take all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus. This includes the following of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and working with state and local health officials.

All patients and employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have been in isolation. Also, center officials say a “dedicated group of team members” care for patients confirmed to have the virus to limit exposure among non-positive patients.

“I want our families to know that we are doing everything in our power to prevent the spread of this virus,” Pack says. “I have the highest confidence in our team members and appreciate the dedication and compassion they’ve shown during this pandemic.”

Out of respect for the family impacted, no names or further information will be released at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories