HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Easter Bunny is making its way through the tri-state as the hunt for Easter eggs has already begun.

With help from the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, two egg hunts were held at the Harris Riverfront Park and the Saint Cloud Commons Park this weekend. Instead of one big hunt on easter weekend, four will be held in separate areas, on two different Saturdays in Huntington.

More than 8,000 eggs are hidden during each of these hunts. The weather was one of the major concerns this weekend, but families still came out rain or shine.

If you missed the egg hunts this weekend, don’t worry, there will be two more next Saturday.