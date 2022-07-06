FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The heartbreak continues this afternoon in Eastern Kentucky as friends, family and neighbors say goodbye at another funeral for a fallen hero.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure will be honored and laid to rest this afternoon. He was one of three officers killed in an ambush in Allen on Thursday, June 30 that began with Floyd County deputies attempting to serve an emergency protection order.

Neighbors and first responders are gathering from across the state wearing black and blue to honor Captain Frasure.

Earlier this morning, Kentucky State Police and officers from multiple counties held a procession leading their fallen hero to the Mountain Arts Center for his funeral. Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton are speaking at the service in his honor, remembering Captain Frasure’s bravery and sacrifice for his community.

Captain Frasure is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter and grandchildren. The visitation for Captain Frasure was emotional for his family this morning as they began their final goodbyes for their beloved hero.

His funeral is being followed by a final salute from hundreds of officers and a procession to take him to his final resting place.

Floyd County Deputy William Petry was laid to rest yesterday, Tuesday, July 5.

Visitation for Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins continues throughout the day today, Wednesday, July 6, at Toms’ Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Ivel with his funeral Thursday, July 7 at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center.

The community is also planning a memorial service for Floyd County K-9 Drago, who was also killed in the ambush, on Friday, July 8. More details on that service will be announced at a later time.

We will have more details on Captain Frasure’s funeral services and his legacy tonight on 13 News.