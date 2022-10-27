CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For a few weeks now, schools all across West Virginia have been encouraging the community to use the See Something – Send Something app, which is used to make it easier to report suspicious activity in the classroom to law enforcement.

The technology was discussed Thursday at a school safety conference in Charleston.

“The big theme today was relationships, knowing your students, being able to identify when you have students in trouble and to be able to get them the assistance,” said Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. He says when it comes to keeping students safe it is important for everyone to speak up. Alexander and several others attended the school safety event.

“I think we saw statistics today that in a majority of the school shootings the shooter had voiced their intentions of violence,” Alexander said. “So it is important that folks let us know what is going on if there is a student out there struggling.”

Tips go to a watch center and then are forwarded immediately to the appropriate agencies for a closer look.

Rob Cunningham, Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Homeland Security in West Virginia, spoke about the state’s overall plan to keep students safe, including the use of the app. He says it will soon be right at students’ fingertips.

“We are in the process of getting it pushed out through the Department of Education to all school-owned computers,” Cunningham said. “Students will have access to it on their school computer.”

He said prevention is key when it comes to keeping students safe. Alexander agreed.

“It causes great concern whenever you see these events that have happened. By grace, we haven’t had a major event like this in West Virginia but with the mental health crisis that is going on across the country, especially with students of a young age we have to do everything that we can to make sure that we are trying to prevent anything like that from happening,” Alexander said.

State leaders hope having an easy-to-use app will encourage more people to get involved.

“That is where the idea of the app came about,” Cunningham said. “We’ve always had the telephone numbers but society nowadays doesn’t talk on the telephone, they text and they communicate on different media platforms.”

The app is free to download and it is available now in the Apple App Store or Google Play.