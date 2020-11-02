Edgewood Summit polling location relocated to West Side Middle School

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Voting Precinct 415 at Edgewood Summit has been relocated to West Side Middle School for the 2020 General Election, tomorrow Nov. 3.

This location change was made to ensure all COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.

“This is simply a reminder to the voters at precinct 415 that they are to go to West Side

Middle School to vote rather than Edgewood Summit. This change was made during the

Primary Election and continued for the General Election,” said Commission President

Kent Carper.

Precinct 415 at West Side Middle School is located at 812 Park Avenue.

