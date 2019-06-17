Education reform brings thousands to WV Capitol

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – “Charter schools no; public schools yes,” yelled teachers.

Hundreds of teachers chanted outside the House chamber Monday, trying to get rid of the most controversial parts of the education reform bill. High on their list, no charter schools or education savings accounts, known as ESAs in West Virginia.

“By in large folks have said that they do not want charter schools, they do not want ESAs. and the fact that we are trying to push through another education bill is pretty much a slap in the face on the people of West Virginia,” said Del. Sammi Brown, (D) Jefferson .

“Our folks have been very clear. they don’t want charter schools in any way, shape, form, or fashion,” said Joe White, WV School Service Personnel Union.

But many Republicans says it’s worth trying new ideas. West Virginia student performance continues to rank near the bottom nationally.

“Well we’re 48th out of 50, we can’t get much worse. So, i can’t imagine this legislation can’t, it has to help our standing in the country,” said Del. Chuck Little, (R) Wirt.

The Senate bill allows for unlimited charter schools. The House has chopped that to just 10.

“Certainly the word I would like to use is compromise. That we could come up with something that we can build upon in the future,” said Del. David Kelly, (R) Tyler.

The Special Session continues Tuesday.

“It is possible the House members could be here for the balance of the week. The teachers say they’ll be here every step of the way,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.