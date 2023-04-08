TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – One minute you saw a room full of eggs, and the next they were gone at the Teays Valley Church of God “Easter Egg-stravaganza.”

Inside the church’s community, center kids of all ages came in one group at a time hunting for eggs filled with sweet treats. The event also featured bounce houses, face painting, and a clothing drive.

Organizers say as a part of their goal to bring the community together they also wanted to offer options that were inclusive to everyone.

For kids and adults with disabilities, the church also offered a separate egg hunt in other areas of the church.

“We wanted to be a community center where the community can gather, have great events, have great outreach, get to know people in the church and if they’re looking for a church home, obviously we’d love to have them check us out on Sunday mornings,” Associate Pastor Thom Pratt said.