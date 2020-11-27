Eight Charleston police officers positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department says eight officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our officers are working diligently to keep folks safe while also following Kanawha-Charleston

Health Department guidelines,” Chief Tyke Hunt said. “All CPD operations will continue to

function normally.”

“The Charleston Police Department has not stopped working for one minute during this

pandemic in their mission to keep our citizens safe,” added Mayor Goodwin. “They must train

and work hard every day to keep you safe, and we ask that all residents do whatever they can to

assist in slowing the spread of this disease to help protect all our first responders and frontline

workers.”

The department says the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is conducting contact tracing and identifying people they may have come in contact with. Officials say the city and health department are discussing proper protocol and quarantine procedures for employees who may have had contact with positive officers.

“These officers are currently recovering at home with mild symptoms,” said Mayor Amy Shuler

Goodwin. “We continue to work with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on contact

tracing to minimize the spread of this disease.”