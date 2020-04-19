Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation announce two COVID-19 related patient deaths

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Eldercare Heath and Rehabilitation officials announced today two patients have died today due to complications related to COVID-19.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, Eldercare says the patients did test postive for COVID-19 and both had underlying health conditions.

“Out thoughts and prayers go out to these families,” Administrator Todd Kimble says.

No further information is available at this time.

Earlier today, Eldercare announced eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases at its facility. The five new cases brings the facility’s patient cases to 59, according to a statement posted on Eldercare’s Facebook page. Three employees have also tested positive for the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories